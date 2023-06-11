CHANGE LANGUAGE
J&K Police Bust Sex Racket in Jammu, 4 Arrested

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 11:49 IST

Jammu, India

In April this year, another sex racket being run in a hotel in the Jewel Chowk area of Jammu was busted (Representational Image/ANI)

Two men belonging to the Valley were caught in a compromising position with two women during the raid. All the four have been detained

The J&K Police said on Sunday that they have busted a sex racket in Jammu district in which four persons were arrested.

Police said that following information about the racket being run in Nawabad area of the city, a police team raided a house belonging to one Renu Gupta.

“Two men belonging to the Valley were caught in a compromising position with two women during the raid. All the four have been detained.

“The arrested men have been identified as Liyaqat Ali and Muhammad Sharief, both belonging to Pahalgam area in Anantnag district," police said.

In April this year, another sex racket being run in a hotel in the Jewel Chowk area of Jammu was busted in which five people were arrested.

