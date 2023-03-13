CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » J&K Police Recovers Huge Cache of Arms & Ammunition from LeT Hideout 
1-MIN READ

J&K Police Recovers Huge Cache of Arms & Ammunition from LeT Hideout 

Reported By: Ieshan Wani

Edited By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 14:18 IST

Srinagar, India

The LeT hideout was busted in Rakh Momin Dangi area of Anantnag

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said they have recovered arms and ammunition from a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) hideout which includes remote-controlled improvised explosive devices and PTD-programmed timer devices.

In a statement, J&K Police said, “On the intervening night of 12th and 13th of March-2023, based on a specific input developed over a period of time by Anantnag Police, a joint CASO along with army’s 1RR was launched in Rakh Momin Dangi area Bijbehara of Anantnag which led to the busting of a LET hideout and subsequent recovery of a huge cache of arms, ammunition and other war like stores."

The recovery included five IEDs - PTD’s programmed timer devices and RCIEDs (Remote Controlled Improvised Explosive Devices), six detonators, three pistols, five pistol magazines, 124 9mm rounds, four remote controls, and thirteen batteries.

RCIED bombs can be detonated by radio frequency-based remote control and can be a deadly weapon.

Usually, security forces use jammers between convoys to ensure such bombs fail. This is a major recovery made by the security forces in Kashmir in recent days.

Police have also registered an FIR under number 58/2023 in police station Bijbehara under relevant sections of law and investigation set into motion.

About the Author
Ieshan Wani
Ieshan Wani, senior correspondent, CNN-News18, has over eight years of experience in reporting, producing and editing news for broadcast, digital and ...Read More
Tags:
  1. jammu kashmir news
  2. Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)
