J&K Police to Get Armored JCBs, Tractors for Operations in Valley | Exclusive

In a shot in the arm for the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the government has approved five armoured JCBs and tractors for operational requirements in Kashmir valley.

In an order accessed exclusively by News18, post facto sanction has been accorded to purchase these armoured JCBs and tractors which have been sanctioned by the Ministry of Home Affairs under the High-End Security System.

Jammu and Kashmir Police does not have armoured JCBs and tractors at the moment. The Indian Army and CRPF have been seen using them in recent encounters.

The order reads that funds amounting to rupees 193.85 lacs have been released for this purchase. These JCBs and tractors aim to give an operational boost to the Jammu and Kashmir Police on the ground.

These armoured JCBs will be used to clear the debris of an encounter spot and will provide that extra layer of security to the policemen.

In a JCB available with the CRPF, it can lift two personnel on its front and they can engage the target while being behind a bullet-proof cabin mounted on a forklift. These JCBs will also be used to ram the wall while the enemy is firing from inside. There is always a danger of an unexploded grenade or a booby trap, these JCBs will also eliminate that fear.

In 2023-2024 for Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre has proposed several security-related activities including CCTV surveillance systems in all police stations and police posts with command and control centres at public places, dominant towers/jammers in jails.

