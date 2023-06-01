CHANGE LANGUAGE
J&K: SIA Raids Underway at Multiple Locations in Kashmir
1-MIN READ

J&K: SIA Raids Underway at Multiple Locations in Kashmir

PTI

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 13:02 IST

Srinagar, India

The SIA sleuths, accompanied by J-K Police and CRPF personnel, conducted raids at multiple locations in three districts of Pulwama, Shopian and Anantnag (File photo/News18)

The Jammu and Kashmir’s State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations in the valley in connection with a case of killing of a bank guard earlier this year, officials said.

The SIA sleuths, accompanied by J-K Police and CRPF personnel, conducted raids at multiple locations in three districts of Pulwama, Shopian and Anantnag, they said.

    They said the raids were part of the SIA’s investigation into the case of the killing of Sanjay Sharma, a non local working as a bank guard.

    Sharma was killed by terrorists at Achan area of Pulwama in February this year.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    first published:June 01, 2023, 13:02 IST
    last updated:June 01, 2023, 13:02 IST