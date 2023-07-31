J&K: Suspicious Bag Found On Srinagar-Baramulla Highway, Army's Bomb Disposal Squad At Site

A suspicious bag has been found near the Zangam area of Pattan in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district. The traffic in the area has been halted following the incident.

As per latest information, a controlled blast has been carried out on the suspicious bag.

The Army’s Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) has picked up the bag from the bridge on Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway. They will get the bag checked for any Improvised Expolisve Device (IED). There is a large army convoy movement on daily basis through this road.

Earlier this year, arms and explosives including two IEDs and a grenade launcher was recovered from a remote forest area in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir. The recoveries made from the hideout included an Under Barrel Grenade launcher (UBGL), two rifle grenades, a wireless set with an antenna, two IEDs with wire, a detonator, 17 rounds of AK-47 rifle, seven rounds of 9 mm pistol, one bottle containing some liquid, a ‘Khakhi’ jacket and a pair of black leather shoes, a spokesperson said, as per a PTI report.