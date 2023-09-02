CHANGE LANGUAGE
J'khand: PLFI Sets Ablaze Earthmover Engaged in Doubling of Railway Tracks
1-MIN READ

J'khand: PLFI Sets Ablaze Earthmover Engaged in Doubling of Railway Tracks

PTI

Last Updated: September 02, 2023, 15:06 IST

Simdega, India

The incident took place around 1 am on Saturday near Kanarwa railway station in Bano police station area

A hydraulic earthmover, engaged in the doubling of railway tracks, was set ablaze allegedly by militants belonging to the banned outfit PLFI in Jharkhand’s Simdega district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 1 am on Saturday near Kanarwa railway station in Bano police station area, around 110 km from state capital Ranchi, Simdega Superintendent of Police Saurabh said.

“A handwritten pamphlet of PLFI, threatening dire consequences if the company or the contractor carried out further work without contacting the outfit, was found at the spot," the SP said, adding further investigation is underway.

Police suspect that the incident was carried out by the People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI), a splinter group of CPI (Maoist), for levy.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:September 02, 2023, 15:06 IST
last updated:September 02, 2023, 15:06 IST