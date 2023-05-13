CHANGE LANGUAGE
Jobs to Young People Can Bring Down Crimes, Says Maharashtra Police Official
1-MIN READ

Jobs to Young People Can Bring Down Crimes, Says Maharashtra Police Official

Shreeja Bhattacharya

PTI

May 13, 2023, 16:54 IST

Maharashtra, India

In the speech the Officer spoke about how he had witnessed educated people turning to crime because they were unemployed. (Representational Image: Shutterstock)

In the speech the Officer spoke about how he had witnessed educated people turning to crime because they were unemployed. (Representational Image: Shutterstock)

The Officer stated that the police committee in the district is working on organising a job fair very soon

Employment opportunities for youths will bring down crimes and the police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district are doing their bit by organising a job fair, said a senior official from the department on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering during their ‘Jana Samparka Abhiyan’, a public outreach programme, at Wada, Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said cops often come across many educated persons who have turned to crime after failing to find jobs.

“If they get jobs, then they will be away from crimes,” he said.

Officials said the police in the district will organise a job fair for people in the age group of 18 to 40 years. They are now visiting villages and asking young people to register for it. The dates for the job fair will be announced after May 15, they said.

    Thousands of aspirants have registered for the job fair where several establishments will offer employment opportunities, said a police officer.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    May 13, 2023, 16:54 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 16:54 IST