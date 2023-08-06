Another Cross-Border Marriage: Jodhpur Man Ties Knot With Woman From Pak’s Karachi Online

Even as Sachin and Seema Haider and Anju and Nasrullah continue to be media sensations, another cross-border marriage has become the talk of the town after a bride from Pakistan’s Karachi and a groom from Rajasthan in India tied the knot online.

The special online Nikah of Arbaaz and Ameena took place on Wednesday, where their families in Jodhpur and Karachi performed all the rituals virtually.

As Qazis from both India and Pakistan solemnised the marriage, Ameena from Karachi said “Qabool Hai" to Arbaaz in Jodhpur.

The marriage was scheduled to take place in Karachi but due to visa-related issues, the nikah was done online, where both their families connected through video conference.

Two big LED screens along with laptops were also installed at the venue in Jodhpur where the groom’s family gathered to participate in festivities.

Unlike Seema-Sachin and Anju-Nasrullah, Arbaaz, the younger son of civil contractor Mohammad Afzal, married Ameena with the consent of their families after their wedding was arranged through relatives.

The groom’s father, Mohammad Afzal, said that the bride, Ameena, will visit Jodhpur from Pakistan now that the marriage is solemnised.

“The girls there and their families also want to get married in Jodhpur. We also have relatives there. Now, we will prepare for visa. It is convenient for ordinary families like us to go for an online marriage as the expenses are also less. If we apply for visa with Nikahnama (marriage certificate) of India then it will be easily available," he said.

