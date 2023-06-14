Join Back As Per Convenience in Areas Where You Feel Safe, Manipur Govt Tells 1,200 Cops Absent from Duty

The tense situation in Manipur can be gauged from the fact that hundreds of police personnel, who have the responsibility of maintaining law and order and protecting the public, left the districts where they were deployed during the initial days of the clashes to safeguard themselves and their families.

Now, as the state limps back to normalcy, the local administration has initiated efforts to bring back the cops, asking almost 1,200 policemen to join the nearby district or one of their choice where they feel safe.

Top officials of the local police said the personnel left their districts for their safety and moved to areas where their groups were dominant. Many of them have not joined back even after assurance from the government and the option of re-joining duty in the district of their choice. However, senior officials said Manipur Police expected its personnel to join back soon and perform their duty without any fear.

Sources also said that in line with getting cops back on duty, the local administration is contacting their near and dear ones to convey that they can join the district where they are currently residing. A top Manipur Police official said many personnel were still unreachable and efforts were on to contact them.

A query regarding the same was also sent to Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi which remained unanswered.

The cops belong to Kuki and Meitie groups and were deployed in different areas where the opposite group was in dominance. When the clashes took place, the personnel left for areas they belonged to, fearing for their lives. They have now been asked to join the nearest police station and district heads have been briefed about the joining process as well.

According to the latest press note released by Security Advisor to Manipur government Kuldiep Singh, the Manipur Governor visited relief camps at Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts and interacted with the residents.

Meanwhile, 15 arms and 63 ammunitions have been recovered from Tengnoupal and Imphal-East districts during the last 24 hours. A total of 1,040 arms, 13,601 ammunitions and 230 bombs of different kinds have been recovered till date.

Curfew has been relaxed for 15 hours in Imphal West Imphal-East, Thoubal and Bishnupur districts; 12 hours in Kakching and Pherzawl districts; and 8-10 hours in neighbouring hill districts. There is no curfew in six other hill districts.

The movement of essential items along NH-37 is also ensured. Imphal-bound 253 loaded vehicles have left Jiribam, 191 Imphal-bound loaded vehicles have left Noney and 361 Jiribam-bound empty vehicles have left Keithelmanbi, Imphal-West.

Senior officers have visited and are camping in vulnerable areas where strict security measures have been deployed.