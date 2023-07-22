Judge Transferred to Calcutta HC Sought Suspension of Delhi Police Personnel Over Losing Pet Dog

A letter written by Justice Gaurang Kanth has come to light in which the judge sought the suspension of police personnel posted at his residence for alleged dereliction of duty and incompetence. The letter, written to the Joint Commission of Police (Security), Delhi Police, is dated June 12, 2023 when Justice Kanth was a judge in the Delhi High Court. He was transferred to the Calcutta High Court earlier this week.

The letter alleged that the police personnel posted at his Delhi residence failed to “keep the door locked” despite instructions to the effect, which resulted in the judge losing his pet dog.

“Inspite of repeatedly telling them to keep the door locked, the security officials deputed at my residence have failed to comply with my directions… Such dereliction of duty and incompetence needs immediate attention as the same as cause grave danger to my life and liberty,” reads Justice Kanth’s letter.

“Not manning the gate and lack of devotion in keeping a check on the movement and ingress and egress from the gate of my residence is intolerable. I will request you to immediately suspend the officers… and carry out a thorough investigation regarding the aforementioned issue… An action taken report in this regard shall be submitted within three working days from today,” it added.

The Centre notified the appointment of Justice Kanth to the Calcutta High Court on July 15. The same day, the Delhi High Court Bar Association passed a resolution expressing concern over the Supreme Court collegium’s recommendation to shift Justice Kanth to the Calcutta High Court.

The lawyers’ body had contended that it will adversely affect the dispensation of justice on account of reduction in strength of judges in the Delhi High Court and had asked its members to abstain from work on July 17.