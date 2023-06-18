Junmoni Rabha Death Case: CBI Records Statement of Lady Cop's Mother

The CBI on Sunday recorded the statement of Sumitra Rabha, the mother of sub-inspector of Assam Police Junmoni Rabha, who lost her life in a car accident last month.

Sumitra along with one of Junmoni’s cousin brothers arrived at Nagaon circuit house from Guwahati Sunday morning. The CBI team also summoned Raja Irshad, the then officer in charge of Dhing Police Station who was transferred later to Kochuwa Police Station, to Nagaon Circuit House.

Suspended Police Inspector Manoj Rajbanshi and sub-inspector Abhajyoti Rabha were also summoned for questioning.

CBI DIG Lovely Katiyar along with other officials questioned Raja Irshad, Manoj Rajbongshi and Abhajyoti Rabha for several hours at the circuit house and asked for an explanation of every question or allegation raised by Sumitra, sources said.

The CBI team led by senior IPS officer Lovely Katiyar also took Sumitra Rabha to Junmoni’s official quarter at Nagaon police reserve and inspected the quarter minutely in detail, they added.

The CBI team may also summon some senior officials of the Nagaon district police administration whose names have been mentioned in the FIR lodged in Jakhalabandha Police Station by Sumitra Rabha.

In the FIR, Sumitra Rabha mentioned the names of the then SP Leena Doley, IC Haibargaon Outpost Abhajyoti Rabha, Additional Superintendent of Police, (HQ) Tridib Kumbang and Raja Irshad, then officer in charge of Dhing Police Station.

The cousin brother of Junmoni Rabha who accompanied Sumitra Rabha today, expressed his discontentment over Assam DGP GP Singh’s remark that the state police administration concluded its accountability with a sum of Rs 50,000 to the victim’s family. He said that he would not say anything more about the issue for greater interest in the investigation of the case.

However, the CBI team earlier recorded the statement of Zakaria, a police official of Jakhalabandha Police Station in the case.

Junmoni Rabha, who was involved in many controversies, was killed when her car collided head-on with a container truck in Nagaon district on May 16, officials said. The 30-year-old cop was popularly known as ‘Lady Singham’ or ‘Dabang cop’ courtesy of her strict demeanour towards criminals.