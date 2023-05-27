CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Delhi RainTemple LawDelhi HistoryNITI Aayog MeetingDaam Virus
Home » India » Justice Augustine George Masih to Take Oath as Rajasthan Chief Justice on May 30
1-MIN READ

Justice Augustine George Masih to Take Oath as Rajasthan Chief Justice on May 30

PTI

Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 20:06 IST

Jaipur, India

Justice Masih was the senior judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. (File: PTI)

Justice Masih was the senior judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. (File: PTI)

The vacancy in Rajasthan High Court arose after the elevation of Justice Pankaj Mithal from the Rajasthan High Court to the Supreme Court

The newly appointed Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, Justice Augustine George Masih will be administered oath by Governor Kalraj Mishra here on May 30, a spokesperson said The oath ceremony will be held at Raj Bhavan here, a spokesperson said.

top videos

    Justice Masih is the senior judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and was appointed as a judge in the court on July 10, 2008.

    The vacancy in Rajasthan High Court arose after the elevation of Justice Pankaj Mithal from the Rajasthan High Court to the Supreme Court.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    Tags:
    1. Rajasthan High Court
    first published:May 27, 2023, 20:06 IST
    last updated:May 27, 2023, 20:06 IST