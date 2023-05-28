Justice Ramesh Dhanuka Sworn in as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court

Justice Ramesh Devkinandan Dhanuka was on Sunday sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais administered the oath of office to Justice Dhanuka at a brief swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Sunday.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, Guardian Minister of Mumbai Deepak Kesarkar, family members of Justice Dhanuka, judges of the Bombay High Court, Chairman of Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission Justice (retd) K K Tated, Advocate General Birendra Saraf, Director General of Police Rajnish Seth and senior government officers were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Mhaiskar Patankar read out the Warrant of Appointment of the Chief Justice issued by the President Droupadi Murmu.

Born on May 31, 1961, Justice Ramesh Dhanuka did his schooling in Mumbai. He got a Bachelor degree in Commerce and Law from the University of Mumbai.

He started practicing law at Bombay High Court in 1985 in the chamber of Justice DR Dhanuka (Retd.), till his elevation as High court Judge of Bombay in 1990. He joined the chamber of SR Shah, retired City Civil Judge and leading advocate, in the year 1990.

top videos

He practiced on Appellate and Original Side of the High Court of Judicature at Bombay in Constitutional Law and other branches of law, particularly Arbitration, Companies Act, Suits, Testamentary, Municipal Laws, Service Law, Rent Act.

Justice Ramesh Devkinandan Dhanuka was on the Senior Counsel Panel of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai for the last several years and has appeared in several matters representing Municipal Corporation in Bombay High Court. Justice Dhanuka joined as Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court on January 23, 2012.