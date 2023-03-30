CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Justice TS Sivagnanam Appointed Acting Chief Justice of Calcutta HC
1-MIN READ

Published By: Revathi Hariharan

PTI

Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 14:27 IST

New Delhi, India

High court judges retire at the age of 62 years, while Supreme Court judges demit office on attaining the age of 65. (File Photo)

Justice Sivagnanam, the senior-most judge of the Calcutta HC after the chief justice, would take over as the acting chief justice on Friday, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

Justice T S Sivagnanam has been appointed as the acting chief justice of the Calcutta High Court as incumbent chief justice, Justice Prakash Shrivastava demits office on Thursday.

High court judges retire at the age of 62 years, while Supreme Court judges demit office on attaining the age of 65.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
