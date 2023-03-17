Political circles are abuzz that BRS leader and Telangana CM’s daughter K Kavitha may be arrested after Enforcement Directorate’s questioning in the Delhi liquor policy ‘scam’. The bigger concern, however, is where will she be lodged?

According to sources, all lock-ups have been occupied after new arrests were made in the excise policy case. However, if ED sources are to be believed, a few prison cells may be vacated by Thursday evening to accommodate new accused from Friday.

K Kavitha, although, skipped the ED summons a day ago, but speculations are rife of troubling mounting on her. The Enforcement Directorate has been quite active in the last few years as raids, arrests and interrogation have seen manifold increase.

In view of this, the ED headquarters was shifted from Khan Market to Janpath, where four prison cells were constructed in the new building. In these lock-ups, the accused are kept and interrogated throughout the day. Sources said that all these cells are full but are likely to be vacated by next week.

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramachandra Pillai — accused in liquor policy ‘scam’ — and senior TMC leader Anubrata Mandal and his chartered accountant Manish Kothari — accused in West Bengal cattle smuggling case — are currently lodged in these lock-ups.

