Kainchi Dham Temple in U'khand Bars Entry of Devotees in 'Indecent' Clothes, Prohibits Photography

Imposing a strict dress code, the Kainchi Dham Temple in Uttarakhand barred the entry of devotees wearing revealing clothes, which the board termed as ‘disrespectful and indecent clothing’ inside the premises.

According to India Today, the renowned temple installed a board directing devotees to dress up decently and avoid wearing revealing clothes while visiting the temple.

The visuals shared by Indian Today from the temple show a board stating that devotees in ‘Amaryadit’ and ‘Ashobhniya’ outfits will not be permitted inside the temple.

The decision was reportedly taken in a meeting of the temple trust following which boards were installed outside Kainchi Dham Temple, defining the dress code to be followed.

Additionally, the trust also completely prohibited photography and videography inside the temple.

The renowned Kainchi Dham temple is a prominent Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman. It is located 19 km away from Nainital and attracts devotees from across the country and abroad.

Other Temples To Ban Entry of Devotees in Revealing Clothes

In June, Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhara also blocked the entry of devotees in revealing clothes in all its affiliated temples in Uttarakhand. The temple’s body in its formal notice banned the entry of ‘scantily-clad men and women.’

The Shree Digambar Jain Sabha temple in Shimla banned the entry of devotees wearing short or revealing clothes. The action was reportedly taken by the authorities to maintain discipline, decorum, and values of the culture.

Additionally, Shri Gilharaj Temple in Aligarh, Jain Temple in Bhopal, Shri Gopalkrishna Mandir Gorakshana Sabha in Dhantoli, Shri Sankatmochan Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple in Belori, Shri Brihaspati Temple in Kanhorlibara, and Shri Durga Mata Temple have also barred the entry of individuals from entering while wearing short clothes or torn jeans.

Similarly, Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee in July announced a ban on photography and videography inside the holy shrine.

The decision was taken after a video of a woman vlogger proposing to her boyfriend in front of the temple went viral on social media.