Kamil, Wanted Contract Killer, Arrested After Encounter in Delhi's Rohini

Delhi Police on Thursday nabbed contract killer, Kamil, who is wanted in several cases of murder, in an early morning encounter. The criminal was injured in the shoot-out with the police and was admitted to a nearby hospital with bullet injuries.

According to police, Kamil opened fire at the police team when he was asked to surrender. He suffered bullet injuries in the leg in retaliatory firing by the officers, following which, he was arrested in an encounter around Rohini Sector 29-30.

#WATCH | Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a contract killer, Kamil following an encounter around Rohini Sector 29-30. As per Police, he has more than 12 cases registered against him, including the recent case where a person died in firing at Jama Masjid area of Delhi. One… pic.twitter.com/hQN5NqBSAX— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

Police said that Kamil has more than 12 cases registered against him, including a recent case where a person was killed in firing at the Jama Masjid area of Delhi.

A firearm was recovered from Kamil. Further questioning is underway.