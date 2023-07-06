CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kamil, Wanted Contract Killer, Arrested After Encounter in Delhi's Rohini
1-MIN READ

Kamil, Wanted Contract Killer, Arrested After Encounter in Delhi's Rohini

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 09:52 IST

Delhi, India

Kamil suffered bullet injuries in the leg in retaliatory firing by the police. (Image/News18)

Kamil suffered bullet injuries in the leg in retaliatory firing by the police. (Image/News18)

Kamil Encounter: According to police, Kamil opened fire at the police team when he was asked to surrender

Delhi Police on Thursday nabbed contract killer, Kamil, who is wanted in several cases of murder, in an early morning encounter. The criminal was injured in the shoot-out with the police and was admitted to a nearby hospital with bullet injuries.

According to police, Kamil opened fire at the police team when he was asked to surrender. He suffered bullet injuries in the leg in retaliatory firing by the officers, following which, he was arrested in an encounter around Rohini Sector 29-30.

Police said that Kamil has more than 12 cases registered against him, including a recent case where a person was killed in firing at the Jama Masjid area of Delhi.

A firearm was recovered from Kamil. Further questioning is underway.

