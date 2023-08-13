CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Rain TodayJadavpur UniversityAR Rahman Chennai ConcertChandrayaan 3Haryana 'Mahapanchayat'
Home » India » Casteist Remarks Case: Kannada Actor Upendra Booked Under Atrocities Act; Protesters Burn Effigy
1-MIN READ

Casteist Remarks Case: Kannada Actor Upendra Booked Under Atrocities Act; Protesters Burn Effigy

Reported By: Akshara DM

Edited By: Pritha Mallick

CNN-News18

Last Updated: August 13, 2023, 21:21 IST

Bengaluru, India

Protests also broke out in Hosakerehalli village of Ramanagara district, where Dalit organizations burned the effigy of the actor, demanding his arrest for his derogatory remark. (Image: News18)

Protests also broke out in Hosakerehalli village of Ramanagara district, where Dalit organizations burned the effigy of the actor, demanding his arrest for his derogatory remark. (Image: News18)

The sandalwood actor, while discussing trolls who comment on his party, likened them to the Holeya community, an SC community primarily found in regions of Karnataka and Kerala

Kannada actor turned politician Upendra has been booked under the SC/ST Atrocities Act for his alleged casteist remark against the Holeya community.

The sandalwood actor, while discussing trolls who comment on his party, likened them to the Holeya community, an SC community primarily found in regions of Karnataka and Kerala.

“We need innocent people, from whom we can derive many benefits. Their suggestions will be good. They don’t give careless suggestions or make careless remarks. Some individuals comment carelessly merely because they want to comment. If there’s a village, there will be a Holageri," (Holageri - a quarter of a village or a region outside the village where the Holeya community people reside), stated the actor in his Instagram live video. According to his remark, just as a village has a lower caste community lane, there also exist people who troll or post certain comments on his posts. The actor was forced to remove the Instagram video following heavy backlash from netizens.

Protests also broke out in Hosakerehalli village of Ramanagara district, where Dalit organizations burned the effigy of the actor, demanding his arrest for his derogatory remark. The actor later posted an apology on his Facebook, stating that it was a slip of the tongue and his intention was not to hurt the sentiments of any community.

Madhusudhan KN, an assistant director of the social welfare department, filed a complaint at the Kere Achukattu police station, based on which the police registered an FIR against the actor under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The complainant stated that being a popular actor in Karnataka, Upendra should have set a positive example, as he has many followers; if they imitate him, it will further harm the society. The complainant further added that this has hurt the sentiments of the Dalit community and insisted on booking him under the Atrocities Act.

Addressing the issue, Bengaluru South DCP P Krishnakant stated that action will be taken against the actor in accordance with the law. “A complaint has been registered against actor Upendra for hurting the sentiments of a community. The actor has stated that he had no intention to hurt any community. Action will be taken as per the law," he said.

About the Author
Akshara DM
Akshara DM, Correspondent at CNN-News 18, reports from Bengaluru bureau. He largely covers civic issues and political developments from Bengaluru. He ...Read More
Tags:
  1. actor
  2. Atrocities Act
  3. kannada
  4. police
  5. sc
  6. Upendra
first published:August 13, 2023, 21:19 IST
last updated:August 13, 2023, 21:21 IST