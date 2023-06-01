Kannur Train Fire: All Angles to be Investigated, Can't Rule out Sabotage or Terror, Say Sources

All angles, including possible sabotage and terror motives, will be investigated in the Kerala train fire incident, wherein a coach of an express train which halted at the Kannur railway station caught fire in the early hours of Thursday, intelligence sources told News18.

According to sources, the train was stationary on the track at the yard several metres from the platform and a Bharat Petroleum fuel depot. The incident occurred after all the passengers had deboarded and, therefore, no one was injured.

“The train came to the station and reached the yard. The fire was reported around 1 am in the third compartment. The fire brigade managed to douse the fire and no loss of life and property was reported,” an official said.

“The CCTV footage has some images, but they are absolutely vague and one can make out the movement of an individual. We are exploring all possibilities, including terror angle,” the official added.

On the night of April 2, three people, including a baby, died in a train arson incident in Kozhikode district, which had shocked the country. On that day, the accused had set his co-passengers on fire onboard the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train when it reached Korapuzha bridge near Elathur in Kozhikode.

Nine people had suffered burn injuries in the incident while three, including the toddler, were found dead on the tracks. Police suspect that they fell while trying to escape from the fire.