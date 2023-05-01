CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Kanpur: 12-yr-old Girl Killed, 5 Injured as Teen Learning to Drive Hits School Rickshaw
1-MIN READ

Kanpur: 12-yr-old Girl Killed, 5 Injured as Teen Learning to Drive Hits School Rickshaw

Curated By: Oindrila Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 13:29 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

Police said the accident took place in Kanpur's Nawabganj area on Sunday. (Representational image: Shutterstock/File)

Police said the accident took place in Kanpur's Nawabganj area on Sunday. (Representational image: Shutterstock/File)

Kanpur DCP (Central) Pramod Kumar said the driver of the car has been detained and the vehicle seized

A 12-year-old student was killed and five other children critically injured as a teenager learning to drive rammed a car into an e-rickshaw in Kanpur on Monday. The injured students were rushed to a hospital nearby.

Police said the driver of the car has been detained and the vehicle seized. The e-rickshaw was carrying schoolchildren and the accident resulted in the death of a 12-year-old girl, police added.

Kanpur deputy commissioner of police (central) Pramod Kumar said the incident took place in the area under Nawabganj police station. A youth driving a Maruti car hit an e-rickshaw carrying schoolchildren, and the person has been detained, he added.

first published:May 01, 2023, 13:12 IST
last updated:May 01, 2023, 13:29 IST