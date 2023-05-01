Kanpur: 12-yr-old Girl Killed, 5 Injured as Teen Learning to Drive Hits School Rickshaw

A 12-year-old student was killed and five other children critically injured as a teenager learning to drive rammed a car into an e-rickshaw in Kanpur on Monday. The injured students were rushed to a hospital nearby.

Police said the driver of the car has been detained and the vehicle seized. The e-rickshaw was carrying schoolchildren and the accident resulted in the death of a 12-year-old girl, police added.

Kanpur deputy commissioner of police (central) Pramod Kumar said the incident took place in the area under Nawabganj police station. A youth driving a Maruti car hit an e-rickshaw carrying schoolchildren, and the person has been detained, he added.

