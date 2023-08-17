Kanpur: Man Dies After Leaving Police Outpost, Family Claims Death Was Caused by Torture

A 42-year-old farmer called to a police outpost here for questioning in an SC/ST Act case died on Wednesday while returning home, officials said. His family, however, alleged that his death was caused by police’s ”third degree” methods.

Police have denied the charge, saying the farmer appeared to have died of cardiac arrest after leaving the outpost.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ravindra Kumar told PTI that Dinesh Singh Bhadauria was called to the Hanumant Vihar police outpost for routine questioning as a criminal case under sections related to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against him a couple of days back.

After normal questioning, he was let off, the officer said and added that Bhadauria was on his way home when he complained of chest pain. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, the DCP said.

Bhadauria’s family alleged that his death was caused by “third degree" methods used by police. He was a resident of Bidhnu.

Additional DCP (South) Ankita Sharma said, “Footage from CCTV cameras has been examined. No instance of misbehaviour with the victim has been found." Bhadauria walked out from the outpost’s premises, she said, adding that it seems he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Police personnel have been deployed in the area to thwart any untoward incident, an official said. Senior police officials were also at the spot.

Bhaduria’s family members told officials that he had no history of heart ailment and alleged that police were making up stories to save the culprits.

They alleged that Bhadauria was tortured and threatened by the outpost’s in-charge, Ashok.

Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order) Anand Prakash Tiwari has directed that Bhadauria’s body be sent for postmortem and a case be registered if the family submits a complaint.

“The charges would be probed properly and action would be taken accordingly,” Tiwari said.