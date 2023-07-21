Kanpur: Class 3 Student Jumps From School's First Floor While Imitating Krrish | On Cam

A Class 3 student from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur jumped from the first floor of his school while imitating a stunt from a movie scene. The child was reportedly inspired by the superhero movie Krrish.

The child, who reads in Kidwai Nagar’s Virendra Swarup Education Centre, received serious injuries on his face and legs. The incident was captured on CCTV.

The student hails from Anil Colony in Kanpur’s Babu Purva neighbourhood.

He jumped from the first-floor railing during school hours, the CCTV footage showed. He was seriously injured and was then rushed to a private hospital.

The tragic incident was captured by the school’s CCTV cameras. The footage shows the student making the fateful jump and also suggests that the kid was alone in his decision to leap.

The injured student disclosed to his mother that he admired Krrish as a superhero and aspired to perform heroic stunts just like him. Though some of his classmates were present when he made the decision, they did not force him into it, as confirmed by Principal Nandita Mali.