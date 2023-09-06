Kanpur’s Bikru Massacre: 23 Get 10 Years in Jail, 7 Acquitted in Case Under Gangster Act

In a development in a case related to Kanpur’s Bikru massacre, a special court on Tuesday sentenced 23 persons to 10-year imprisonment and acquitted seven. The verdict was in a separate case under the Gangster Act.

Eight policemen were killed in Bikru village of Kanpur Dehat during a raid against gangster Vikas Dubey and his men on July 3, 2020. Although the standing counsel is set to challenge the acquittal, the court’s verdict has brought the three year-old case back into limelight.

Prashant Kumar, UP Special DG (law and order), said, “The court of Additional District Judge 5 in Kanpur Dehat sentenced 23 persons to 10 years of imprisonment and fine of Rs 50,000 each. Besides, the court also acquitted seven in the case.”

‘BIKRU KAND’

The incident took place during the midnight hours of July 2, 2020, when Dubey’s gang attacked the team of eight police officers, including DSP Devendra Mishra.

However, the blood shed didn’t end there. Following a search operation, two of Dubey’s associates, including Prem Prakash and Atul Dubey, were killed in an encounter in Kanpur.

On July 8, Amar Dubey, who carried a cash reward of Rs 50,000, was killed by the police in UP’s Hamirpur district. The next day, Kartikeya and Bauwa Dubey were killed in different encounters.

On July 10, Dubey, who surrendered in Ujjain, was killed as he tried to escape from custody when a police vehicle was bringing him to Kanpur.

A senior police officer said a charge sheet was filed in 63 cases, while six accused, including Dubey, were killed in the encounters.

Departmental action was also taken against 37 policemen who were found guilty of negligence.