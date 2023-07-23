CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kanwariyas Pelted with Stones in UP's Bareilly
Kanwariyas Pelted with Stones in UP's Bareilly

A group of kanwariyas was pelted with stones. (Representational Image)

The kanwariyas were on their way to Budaun to get water from the Ganga River when the incident occurred near the Shahnoori mosque

A group of kanwariyas was pelted with stones near a mosque in the Jogi Nawada area here on Sunday, police said.

Around 12 of them got injured in the pelting and were admitted to a hospital.

The kanwariyas were on their way to Budaun to get water from the Ganga River when the incident occurred near the Shahnoori mosque.

According to police, the Kanwariyas staged a protest in the area demanding action against their attackers.

Additional District Magistrate (City) R D Pandey said the situation is normal and a police force has been deployed in the area.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
