Karan Johar Reacts To Alia-Ranveer's Hair Flip Scene Comparison With SRK-Kajol: 'Ye Kahan Se Aaya...'

Karan Johar’s recently released film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been receiving rave reviews from fans, critics and viewers. The family entertainer stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, who then reunite against all odds for their love for each other. Before the film’s release, the makers dropped the romantic track Tum Kya Mile from the film, which created a lot of buzz. While many appreciated the track, few of them found Ranveer and Alia having a lack of on-screen chemistry.

In an interview with Film Companion, Karan addressed the same and shared, “Yeh kahaan se aaya mujhe samajh hi nahi aata, unki itni chemistry hai (I don’t know where this came from, they have such brilliant chemistry). How can you show chemistry in two minutes?”

When asked that netizens began drawing comparisons with the hair flip scene of Ranveer and Alia with that of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, he added, “There was so much chatter about that hair-flip. I didn’t even notice it, I was like, ‘Did he really move his head? Okay maybe.’ I saw it later…”

The filmmaker explained, “How can you live up to that? You can’t, right? But I still wanted to satisfy my urge to go to Kashmir and shoot a love song. Hoga comparison, of course hoga. Maine hi woh gaane banaye hain, main phirse kar raha hoon (Of course there’ll be comparisons. I made those songs, and now I’m doing it again).”

The film also features veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog. The movie has been commercially well too and the box office numbers are a proof. The film has already crossed 50 crores in 4 days and is inching closer to Rs 100 crore mark.

News18 Showsha’s review of the movie read, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a joyful and nostalgic ride. It might not be Karan’s best work but it comes across as a gush of fresh wind. The filmmaker, once again, proves that there’s no one quite like him and when it comes to family sagas, he’s the undisputed king. It’s time to start a petition for the official coinage of ‘the Karan Johar genre of cinema’."