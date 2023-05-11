Kareena Kapoor's Chammak Challo Can Never Get Old And This Viral Video Is Proof

Kareena Kapoor just stole the show with her dance moves in Chammak Challo from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Ra.One. Kareena’s dance amplified the popularity of the song which also marked the Bollywood debut of singer Akon. Nearly, 12 years after its release, the popularity of Chammak Challo is far from over. And this energetic dance reel is proof of it. The video shares on Instagram shows two women dancing to the popular track with the backdrop of a scenic forest area. The dancers can be seen clad in simple red sarees to imitate Kareena Kapoor Khan’s look from the original music video. The choice of clothes also seems to be complementing the colour tones of the leaves in the backdrop.

With perfect coordination, the duo moves gracefully following their choreography, which isn’t only catchy but also easy to learn. While the thumping beats of the track add volume to the peppy dance routine, it’s also their expression that steals the show. What makes it more appealing is the slow-motion effect added to the short clip toward the end. Take a look at the video here:

Within a couple of weeks, the dance video has racked up over million views on Instagram, leaving many to flood the comment section with sweet compliments. While some loved their choreography, many hailed it as the best version of Chammak Challo. A user complimented, “That hip movement,” another wrote, “The best version, that I’ve seen. Awesome moves.” One more wrote, “Nobody was hurt during the shoot, but these beautiful set the forest on invisible fire.”

Impressed by the dance moves, a person shared a special request, “Ma’am try the Marathi Apsara Ali song it will suit u perfectly, and the video is also pure bliss,” he wrote.

A user who watched the reel in a loop said, “Loved it. I watched it all day.” One more joked, “Just fainted.” An Instagrammer also believes the performance is nothing less than a “Firestorm.”

The original music video of Chammak Challo from Ra. One features Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor enticing fans with their killer dance moves. Crooned by international pop singer Akon, the female vocals for the track were recorded by Hamsika Iyer. The song was composed by the music director duo Vishal-Sheykhar.