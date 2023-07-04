CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ajit Pawar NewsIndian Consulate in San FranciscoSCO SummitUCCBalasore Train Accident
Home » India » Karma Hits Back? Chhattisgarh Man Chokes on Eye of Goat He Sacrificed in Ritual
1-MIN READ

Karma Hits Back? Chhattisgarh Man Chokes on Eye of Goat He Sacrificed in Ritual

Curated By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

News18.com

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 15:13 IST

Raipur, India

The man gasped for break after choking on the goat's eye. (Representative image, Credits: AFP)

The man gasped for break after choking on the goat's eye. (Representative image, Credits: AFP)

The 50-year-old man, Bagar Sai, who along with other residents of his village, Madanpur, performed the sacrificing rituals.

In a bizarre incident, a man choked to death after consuming an eye of a goat, which he sacrificed after his wishes came true. The incident took place in Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh.

It what looks like, karma has struck back at the 50-year-old man, Bagar Sai, who along with other residents of his village, Madanpur, performed the sacrificing rituals.

As the villagers sat to eat the cooked meal, Bagar picked up the eye of the goat from the cooked meat. When he tried to gulp that down it got stuck in his throat, thereby choking him. He was rushed to the district hospital, where but was declared dead.

Tags:
  1. animal sacrifice
  2. goat
first published:July 04, 2023, 15:13 IST
last updated:July 04, 2023, 15:13 IST