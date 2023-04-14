CHANGE LANGUAGE
Karnataka: 3 Children, 2 Women Among 6 Killed in Head-on Collision Between Bus, Car in Kodagu
1-MIN READ

Karnataka: 3 Children, 2 Women Among 6 Killed in Head-on Collision Between Bus, Car in Kodagu

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 20:11 IST

Kodagu, India

Police have registered a case and started an investigation. (Representational Image/ANI)

hey were going from Maddur in Mandya district to Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district when their vehicle was involved in the accident with the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus

Six persons, including two women and three children, were killed and two were injured grievously after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a government bus at Sampaje Gate in Kodagu district on Friday, police said.

They were going from Maddur in Mandya district to Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district when their vehicle was involved in the accident with the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus.

The injured were rushed to hospital.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Arpita Raj
Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com. After graduating from Jam...Read More
