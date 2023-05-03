Karnataka 360 | 'Little Maharashtra': Battle Lines Drawn over Border Brawl in Belagavi

Karnataka assembly elections have entered the final lap. The southern state has six regions and the elections in each region are also unique. As part of our special series, News18 reporters travelled to each of the six regions to gauge the pulse of the electorate and give a 360-degree view of which way the political wind is blowing.

As the car turns into Yellur in Belagavi district, boards proudly announce ‘Shivaji Chowk’. And there are many such signs and chowks outside a line of homes in the area. Just a little ahead is the tourist hotspot, Rajhansgad. It’s an ancient fort, which has been ruled by several kings like the Marathas, Peshwas, and Hoysalas. It was built to ensure protection from attacks from the nearby Goa and Karwar regions.

Today inside the fort is a freshly installed Shivaji statue. In the region near the Western Ghats, even the installation of the Shivaji statue has been mired in political one-upmanship. This statue was inaugurated by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on March 2 in the presence of BJP leaders. But local Congress MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar skipped it, claiming she was the brains behind the statue. Not to be left out, she “reinaugurated" the statue a month later.

‘Language, please!’

Belagavi, which is the district headquarters in north Karnataka, is also called the sugar bowl of the state. The popular sweet here is kunda, but it’s becoming a bitter pill for the BJP as the Marathis settled in the area want clarity on what they can get from Karnataka. The Marathi community has around 75,000 votes in north Belagavi and over a lakh in south Belagavi.

Till a few years ago, Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti set up in 1946, a small party thriving on the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka, was influential in and around Belagavi. At the height of the border dispute, the MES had won 7 of the 7 seats here. But over time, as Kannada politicians ran a campaign against the MES, the slide of this small party began. Today it has little say in the political landscape of Belagavi which has emerged as the ground zero of the border dispute. As the matter is in the Supreme Court, come election time, this samiti has suddenly become active, stoking the dispute over the border.

Interestingly, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said he would visit the Marathi-speaking regions in Belagavi to campaign for the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti. He challenged Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to do so too. But it’s a tricky road for Fadnavis. While he has scheduled rallies in the area to tap into the Marathi votes, it could create trouble for him and his party back home in Maharashtra. This is why even parties like the NCP have fielded candidates from this region, only with the intent to turn the heat on the BJP, which is in power in both Maharashtra and Karnataka.

What’s added to the woes of the BJP is that just ahead of polls, in December, the border dispute flared up. For example, vehicles with Maharashtra number plates were torched. In retaliation, some buses with Kannada number plates were attacked in Pune. While Maharashtra has been claiming that over 850 villages should be part of its state (some of these villages are in Karwar and Belagavi), Karnataka has refused to agree. Interestingly, sops and benefits for Marathi-speaking people in Belagavi have been included in the manifestos of almost all parties like the BJP and NCP in Maharashtra. But when Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde announced the extension of benefits for freedom fighters in Marathi-speaking areas of Karnataka, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai responded by announcing grants for Kannada schools in Maharashtra.

At the Maharashtra High School in Yellur, two teachers tell me, “We are Kannadigas but we speak Marathi. Our ancestors are from Maharashtra but we have settled down here for over three generations. We have a grudge. That is our documents in Marathi must be accepted. Marathi must be the official first language." At the school, there are over 170 students and the medium of instruction is Marathi. Kannada is a second language here but few students have opted for it. The school stands testimony to the fact that come elections the local Marathis will want their votes to be decisive.

Polls of 2023

Is MES regrouping? As the border dispute seems to have resurfaced, the samiti is also trying to bounce back, which means it could be the spoiler. The Congress won from this area in the previous polls with Muslim, Lingayat, and Marathi votes on its side. The BJP this time has opted for a new candidate who is non-Marathi. Belagavi North MLA Anil Benake has been replaced by Ravi Patil who is Lingayat. The BJP’s internal input was that Benake was unpopular.

MES, which wants to play a key role, is working on the calculation that it’s time to bounce back. Vikas Kalghatni, spokesperson of MES, says, “Local issues had helped us. Recent Supreme Court hearings have revived the energy of our cadre and we hope to tap into this." No surprise then that it has decided to contest six seats in the Belagavi district. Take a look at its candidate in South Belagavi, Ramakant Konduskar, who also heads the Shri Ram Sena Hindustan. This means not just the Marathi vote, he could also attract some of the BJP Hindutva voters as well.

The BJP is worried as it is facing some infighting with a change in its candidate. The district BJP is facing a huge disadvantage after the defection of Laxman Savadi, a Lingayat leader, into the Congress. The exit of some Lingayat leaders from the BJP and the attempt at bouncing back by the MES may make the Marathi factor an important one in the elections in this ‘Little Maharashtra’ area.

Over time, the border dispute had tempered as a poll factor. But there’s a clear attempt to stir up this issue once again. The BJP, faced with exits and infighting, is at a crossroads. It doesn’t want to commit to the border issue out of fear of antagonising both states of Karnataka and Maharashtra ruled by it. But if the MES gets aggressive, it may have to revise its plans. This is why Devendra Fadnavis is being dispatched, one of the few Marathi leaders to visit the area. The Congress feels it is at an advantage. It hopes Shivaji will be its saviour.

Read all the Latest India News here