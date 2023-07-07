CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka Budget 2023Delhi RainGurpatwant Singh PannunUCCMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Karnataka: 58-Year-Old Hindu Man Wears Burqa To Avail Free Bus Tickets Under 'Shakti Yojna'
1-MIN READ

Karnataka: 58-Year-Old Hindu Man Wears Burqa To Avail Free Bus Tickets Under 'Shakti Yojna'

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 10:34 IST

Karnataka, India

The man, identified as Veerabhadraiah, was noticed by onlookers sitting at a bus stop in Dharwad.(Representational Image/ANI)

The man, identified as Veerabhadraiah, was noticed by onlookers sitting at a bus stop in Dharwad.(Representational Image/ANI)

The 58-year-old Hindu man wearing a burqa was spotted sitting at a bus stop in Karnataka's Dharwad district on Thursday

A burqa-clad Hindu man was nabbed by local residents in Karnataka over suspicions of trying to avail a free bus ticket under the Karnataka government’s Shakti Yojana, which provides free bus travel for women. The 58-year-old Hindu man wearing a burqa was spotted sitting at a bus stop in Karnataka’s Dharwad district on Thursday.

The man, identified as Veerabhadraiah, was noticed by onlookers sitting at a bus stop in Dharwad. He claimed that he wore a burqa for the purpose of begging, however, his explanation did little to satisfy the people who alleged that Veerabhadraiah had plans to get a free bus ticket under the Shakti Yojana.

According to an India Today report, the man also had a photocopy of a woman’s Aaadhaar card in his possession.

The Karnataka government has provided free bus travel for women across the state under the ‘Shakti Yojna’, which was one of the five pre-poll promises made by Congress.

Tags:
  1. karnataka
  2. bus
  3. burqa
first published:July 07, 2023, 10:34 IST
last updated:July 07, 2023, 10:34 IST