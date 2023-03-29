Karnataka Election Dates 2023 LIVE Updates: Poll Schedule Out Today; CM Bommai Cancels Koppal Tour After EC Notification

Having promised to focus on the elections in Karnataka soon after the completion of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will land in Karnataka on Monday to kick-start his tour amidst high-voltage poll campaigns by the BJP and JDS.

Gandhi will begin the first leg of the election tour along with the party chief Mallikarjun Kharge where he will attend the ‘Yuvakranti Samavesha’ in Belagavi and unveil the Congress’s fourth poll promise that will cater to the youth of the state.

In January this year, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which promised Rs 2,000 per month to all women-led households, if voted to power in Karnataka. The announcement was made at the women’s meet called Naa Nayaki (I am a woman leader) in Bengaluru.

Apart from this monthly monetary support scheme, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah announced two other promises — to provide 200 units of free electricity every month to all households in the state under the Gruha Jyothi scheme and 10 kilograms of rice monthly to all BPL families under the Anna Bhagya scheme. This scheme was among the first announcements made by then Congress chief minister Siddaramaiah as soon as he took charge in 2013. Read More