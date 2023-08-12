Karnataka: Biker Pulls KSRTC Driver Out of Bus, Assaults Him in Road Rage Case | WATCH

In a road rage incident reported from Mysuru, a biker was arrested after he allegedly assaulted and abused a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus driver-cum-conductor. The driver was later rescued by the Karnataka Police. The motorist was enraged as the bus allegedly tried to overtake the vehicle.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the rider reportedly barged into the bus and pulled the driver out as he began to assault him. It has been reported that the bus allegedly touched the accused’s vehicle in an attempt to overtake him which led to the brawl. The incident was recorded by one of the bystanders.

According to reports, the accused has been identified as Sharukh (30) and he is a resident of Mysuru. He abused and forced the driver out of the bus, the police said adding that he was arrested soon after the scuffle.

The incident reportedly took place at around 1:15 pm on August 10 near Ambedkar Circle on GN Road in Mysuru when the bus was heading towards Bengaluru, India Today reported.

A case has been registered against the accused and he has been charged under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 352 (punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).