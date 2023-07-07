Karnataka Budget 2023 News Live Updates: Siddaramaiah to Present State Budget Today; Pre-Poll Promises in Focus

Live now
Curated By: Pragati Pal
Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 07:56 IST
Bengaluru, India
Karnataka Budget 2023 News: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to present the state budget on Friday, the first after Congress assumed power in the state following its sweeping victory in the May 10 assembly elections.
This is Siddaramaiah’s seventh Budget as a chief minister, having presented six during his tenure as Karnataka CM from 2013 to 2018. The Budget will also be the 14th Budget attended by the senior Congress leader.
The budget session of the Karnataka Legislature began on Monday, July 3 with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot emphasizing on the need to eliminate corruption in the state.
As all eyes are on the five pre-poll promises by the ruling Congress government in Karnataka state Budget, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said the guarantee schemes will cost Rs 60,000 crore annually.
Quoting sources, an Indian Express report said the second state budget of the 2023-24 fiscal, unlike the allocations made to different sectors in the last five Budgets, is likely to have department-wise allocations.
Quoting Congress sources, a PTI report said the government is likely to introduce a bill scrapping the anti-cow slaughter law called Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, in the budget session today.
According to a PTI report, the ruling Congress government in Karnataka is likely to table a bill scrapping the anti-conversion law called Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022, in the budget session today.
The law was promulgated by the previous BJP government.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is set to present the second state budget of the 2023-24 fiscal today. The budget is expected to focus on increasing revenue generation and the five pre-poll guarantees of Congress, among other areas.
The second Budget of the 2023-24 fiscal is expected to focus on increasing revenue generation and the five pre-poll guarantees of Congress, among other areas.
“Eradicating it (corruption) is a major challenge. I seek your cooperation to meet this challenge and root out corruption. The government will take all necessary administrative and legislative measures in this regard,” Gehlot said in his address to the joint session of both Houses of the State Legislature.
Speaking about the pre-poll promises by the Congress, Gehlot said that under the ‘Yuva Nidhi’ scheme Rs 3,000 per month will be provided to graduates and post-graduates and Rs 1,500 per month to diploma holders, who completed their degree in the year 2022-23 but are unemployed even after six months.
The amount will be given for a period of 24 months or until they get employment or become self-employed.
Under ‘Gruha Jyoti Yojana’, up to 200 units of free electricity will be provided which will benefit about 2.14 crore household consumers, the Governor added.
Gehlot further said the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme is aimed to empower women. Under the scheme, Rs 2,000 will be provided every month to the women “in the women-headed households”.