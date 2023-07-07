Karnataka Budget 2023 News Live Updates: Siddaramaiah to Present State Budget Today; Pre-Poll Promises in Focus

Read more

The second Budget of the 2023-24 fiscal is expected to focus on increasing revenue generation and the five pre-poll guarantees of Congress, among other areas.

“Eradicating it (corruption) is a major challenge. I seek your cooperation to meet this challenge and root out corruption. The government will take all necessary administrative and legislative measures in this regard,” Gehlot said in his address to the joint session of both Houses of the State Legislature.

Speaking about the pre-poll promises by the Congress, Gehlot said that under the ‘Yuva Nidhi’ scheme Rs 3,000 per month will be provided to graduates and post-graduates and Rs 1,500 per month to diploma holders, who completed their degree in the year 2022-23 but are unemployed even after six months.

The amount will be given for a period of 24 months or until they get employment or become self-employed.

Under ‘Gruha Jyoti Yojana’, up to 200 units of free electricity will be provided which will benefit about 2.14 crore household consumers, the Governor added.

Gehlot further said the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme is aimed to empower women. Under the scheme, Rs 2,000 will be provided every month to the women “in the women-headed households”.