Karnataka Budget: Excise Duty on Liquor Hiked by 20%, Rs 52,000 Cr Allocated for Five Poll Promises

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday presented the second state Budget of Rs 3,27,747 crore for the 2023-24 fiscal. This is the first after Congress assumed power in the state following its sweeping victory in the May 10 assembly elections.

CM Siddaramaiah presented a state budget of Rs 3,27,747 crore, of which Rs 2,50,933 crore has been allocated for revenue expenditure, Rs 54,374 crore for capital expenditure and Rs 22,441 crore for loan repayment.

Siddaramaiah also allocated Rs 52,000 crore for the five pre-poll guarantee schemes."Our five guarantees will transfer Rs 52,000 cr to more than once crore families,” he said.

Siddaramaiah set a revised revenue collection target for the Commercial Tax Department for the year 2023-24 at Rs 1,01,000 crore. Follow LIVE

Highlights of Karnataka Budget 2023