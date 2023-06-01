Karnataka Businessman Dies by Suicide, Ties Balloon to His Body Before Jumping Off Bridge

A 69-year-old man businessman, Chandrashekara Poojari died by suicide in Karnataka’s Kadaba on Saturday, May 27. Poojari tied vibrant balloons to his body before jumping off a bridge in the Kumaradhara river during the early hours of last Saturday.

Poojari’s body was discovered by some villagers when they spotted balloons floating in the river, who later also found his car abandoned on the bridge.

As per reports, Poojari also left a suicide note behind, in which he urged his children to take care of their mother and disclosed the location of the car keys.

Poojari owned a hardware shop and also served as the president of Alankaru Moorthedarara Seva Sahakari Sangha.

“It appears that Poojari wanted his body to get easily discovered, considering that he chose to jump in the turbulent water of the Kumaradhara river during this pre-monsoon season. He was a well-respected man but we can never predict the fate," a villager was quoted by News18 as saying.

The exact moment behind Poojari’s suicide is not clear at the moment.