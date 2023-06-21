CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's Wife Parvathi Hospitalised
1-MIN READ

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's Wife Parvathi Hospitalised

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 10:53 IST

Bengaluru, India

Parvathi, the wife of 75-year-old Siddaramaiah, had fever and was facing respiratory problems, sources close to the Chief Minister said (File Image: News18)

Without disclosing the ailment she is suffering from, the hospital said the Chief Minister's family has asked the hospital "to respect their privacy"

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi Siddaramaiah has been hospitalised here and her condition is stable, the private hospital where she has been admitted said in a bulletin on Wednesday. According to Manipal Hospitals, she was admitted on Tuesday night.

Parvathi, the wife of 75-year-old Siddaramaiah, had fever and was facing respiratory problems, sources close to the Chief Minister said.

The hospital bulletin stated: “Hon’ble CM’s wife Parvathi Siddaramaiah was admitted last night. She is stable and on oxygen. Currently in MICU. Will be moved to ward today. CM is expected to visit at 11 am."

Without disclosing the ailment she is suffering from, the hospital said the Chief Minister’s family has asked the hospital “to respect their privacy."

“More bulletin to be released post consent only," the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
