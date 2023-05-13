Karnataka Election Results Latest News: Will Congress Win or BJP Break Jinx? JD(S) Too Waits for Counting to Begin; All Updates Here

Karnataka Election Results Latest News: The stage is set for counting of votes and declaration of results in just a few hours. The elections, held on May 10, witnessed a fierce fight between archrivals BJP and the Congress. The parties, including the JD(S) are now waiting with bated breath to know the outcome with a hung assembly as a possibility predicted by exit polls.
The election fortunes of major figures, including BJP Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Congress heavyweights Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, and JD(S)’ HD Kumaraswamy, will be revealed soon. The counting will begin at 8 AM in 36 polling places around the state, and poll authorities anticipate that a clear picture of the outcome will emerge by midday.
Here are the latest news and counting updates on the Karnataka election results:
- Major Constituency Results: There are a number of constituencies which will feature interesting contests between party bigwigs. You will get all live updates on the upcoming results here at News18.com. Let’s take a look at the latest news related to them:
- Shiggaon: Shiggaon is set to be a close race between CM Basavaraj Bommai and Congress candidate Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan. The electoral odds are stacked in favour of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Shiggaon, where he is seeking re-election for the fourth time, reports say.
- Varuna: Siddaramaiah from Congress, V. Somanna of the BJP, and Dr. Bharathi Shankar of the JD(S) are the three leading competitors for the seat.
Just five months ago, it appeared that former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah would easily win his home constituency of Varuna. But that is no longer the case. The race between two figures with Janata Parivar origins promises to be a anticipatory clash, with Housing Minister V Somanna entering the field and BJP bigwigs travelling the length and breadth of the seat.
- Kanakapura: Kanakapura will see a high-profile fight between BJP politician and current Revenue Minister R. Ashok and KPCC Chief D.K. Shivakumar. Ashok is a prominent BJP official who formerly served as Karnataka’s deputy chief minister. On the other hand, this is a stronghold for Vokkaliga strongman Shivakumar, who has held the seat since 2008 and has grown his vote share over the years. This time, R. Ashok is perceived as an outsider, and he may face a difficult challenge. Nagaraj has been fielded by the JD(S).
- Hubali-Dharwad Central: The Hubballi-Dharwad Central assembly constituency has captured the nation’s attention after current MLA and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar resigned from the BJP, a party with which he has familial links. He is running for the sixth time as a Congress candidate after being denied a ticket by the BJP. He will be a close contest against Mahesh Tenginakai of the BJP and Siddalingeshgowda Odeyar of the JD(S). Shettar has a significant support base in the Lingayat group, which is reported to be dominant in the seat. Shettar was elected to the legislature for the first time from this seat in 1994, and he has served six terms.
- Will There be a Hung Assembly? Are the results indicating a hung assembly? That’s to be seen. Most pollsters have given an edge to the Congress over the ruling BJP, while also indicating the possibility of a hung Assembly in the state Having banked on the Modi juggernaut, the ruling BJP is looking to break a 38-year-old poll jinx where the people have never voted the incumbent party to power, while the Congress is hoping for a morale booster victory to give it a much-needed momentum for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.It also remains to be seen whether former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led JD(S) will emerge as a “kingmaker" or a “king" by holding the key to government formation, in the event of a hung verdict, as it has done in the past.