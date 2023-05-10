Karnataka Exit Poll 2023 LIVE: Hung Assembly or Majority Mandate? Seat Projections Start 6:30pm

Live now
Curated By: Pritha Mallick
Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 14:51 IST
Karnataka, India
Karnataka Exit Poll 2023 LIVE As voting for the high stakes Assembly elections in Karnataka began on Wednesday with nearly 37.25% votes registered till 1 pm, all eyes are set on exit poll results expected to be released by several agencies after 6 pm. The ruling BJP is aiming to make history by retaining its stronghold in the south, while the Congress is fighting back aggressively, eyeing a comeback ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
The poll battle is mainly seen as three-cornered between the ruling BJP, Congress, and Janata Dal (Secular) led by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda. The electoral fate of Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Violent incidents were reported from at least three places during the Karnataka Assembly elections on Wednesday, according to a PTI report. In Masabinal village, angry villagers destroyed several electronic voting machines, VVPAT machines and damaged the vehicles of polling officers after rumors spread that the officials were changing the EVMs and VVPATs. In Padmanabhanagar constituency in Bengaluru, some youth armed with sticks attacked their political rivals in a polling booth at Papaiah Garden, injuring a few women standing in queue to vote. In Sanjeevarayanakote in Ballari district, there was a physical altercation between Congress and BJP workers.
The Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 features top candidates such as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Shiggaon), Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah (Varuna), JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy (Channapatna), and Shivakumar (Kanakapura). Additionally, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar (Hubli-Dharwad Central) is also in the fray, having recently joined the Congress party after quitting BJP. All the political parties have emphasized the need for a clear mandate to form a strong and stable government, with “a government with full majority” being the war cry during campaigning, unlike the situation after the 2018 polls.
According to ADR reports, 95 per cent of MLAs in the Karnataka Assembly are crorepatis.
In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats, followed by the Congress with 80 and JD(S) with 37. However, as no party got a clear majority, the BJP staked a claim to form the government, which was dissolved within three days ahead of a trust vote. Subsequently, the Congress-JD(S) alliance formed the government, but it collapsed in 14 months due to the defection of 17 legislators. The BJP returned to power in the state. The 2023 election will determine if the BJP can retain power or if a new government will take charge. In the bypolls held subsequently in 2019, the ruling party won 12 out of 15 seats.
The ruling BJP is aiming to break the 38-year pattern by leveraging the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reinforcing its hold on the southern stronghold. To achieve this, Prime Minister Modi addressed 19 public meetings and held six roadshows, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in 16 public rallies and 14 roadshows. BJP chief JP Nadda held 10 public meetings and 16 roadshows.
For the past 38 years, no party has been re-elected in Karnataka.
After the voting for the Karnataka Assembly election ends at 6 PM, various agencies such as CVoter, Lokniti-CSDS, Axis My India, and Today’s Chanakya will release their exit poll predictions. The final results will be announced by the Election Commission of India on May 13. Several news channels, such as CNN-News18 and News18 news website will be airing the exit poll results. See our Karnataka Elections LIVE Coverage Here
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, IT industry veteran N R Narayana Murthy with wife Sudha Murty, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and member of Mysuru royal family ‘Rajamate’ Pramoda Devi Wadiyar were among the early voters who cast their ballots. In addition, Siddalinga Swamiji, seer of the Tumakuru-based Siddaganga Mutt, senior Congress leader G Parameshwara, ministers R Ashoka, Araga Jnanendra, C N Ashwath Narayan, and K Sudhakar, and actor Ramesh Arvind also exercised their franchise in the initial hours of polling.
The ruling BJP, buoyed by the PM Modi wave, aims to break the 38-year curse of no incumbent party winning re-election since 1985 and consolidate its hold on the southern state. Meanwhile, the Congress seeks to seize power and gain the necessary leverage and impetus to emerge as the primary opposition force in the 2024 national elections. It remains to be seen if the Janata Dal (Secular) will play the role of kingmaker or king, as it has in the past, by holding the key to government formation in the event of a hung verdict.
There are 2,615 candidates contesting across 58,545 polling stations in the state of Karnataka, with a total of 5,31,33,054 eligible voters. Of these, 2,67,28,053 are male, 2,64,00,074 are female, and 4,927 belong to the “others” category. Among the candidates, 2,430 are male, 184 are female, and one belongs to the third gender.
Voting is currently underway for the 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly election, which is being seen as a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress, and the Janata Dal (Secular) led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda. The election will decide the fate of several prominent leaders such as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Congress veterans Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy. The votes will be counted on May 13.
As of 1 pm, the voter turnout for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly polls has been recorded as 37.25%. According to election commission updates as of 11 pm, highest turnout in the first four hours was in Udupi with 30.26%, while the lowest was in Chamarajanagar district with 16.77%. Polling began at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm.
The ruling BJP aims to create history by becoming the first incumbent party to win re-election in 38 years, while the Congress seeks to gain power and establish itself as the leading opposition player ahead of the 2024 parliamentary polls. The role of the JD (S) is also crucial as it could either become a “kingmaker” or emerge as the ruling party in case of a hung assembly, as it has done in the past.
Karnataka Elections: Exit Poll Results Timings, Where to Watch
After the voting for the Karnataka Assembly election ends at 6 PM, various agencies such as CVoter, Lokniti-CSDS, Axis My India, and Today’s Chanakya will release their exit poll predictions. The final results will be announced by the Election Commission of India on May 13.
Several news channels, such as CNN-News18 and News18 news website will be airing the exit poll results.
In the Karnataka Assembly, a minimum of 113 seats is required to form a government. Of the total seats, 36 are reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC) and 15 for the Scheduled Tribes (ST). In the previous Karnataka Assembly elections held in 2018, with 222 constituencies, the voter turnout was 72.13 percent. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the most seats (104) followed by the Indian National Congress (INC).
However, no party got a clear majority, and the BJP’s attempt to form a government was short-lived, with the government being dissolved three days ahead of a trust vote. The Congress-JD(S) alliance then formed the government, but it fell apart in 14 months due to the defection of 17 legislators, and the BJP returned to power. In the bypolls held subsequently in 2019, the ruling party won 12 out of 15 seats.
According to the election commission, 2,615 candidates are contesting in the state Assembly elections held across 58,545 polling stations. The state has a total of 5,31,33,054 eligible voters, of which 2,67,28,053 are male, 2,64,00,074 are female, and 4,927 belong to the “others” category. Out of the candidates, 2,430 are male, 184 are female, and one is from the third gender.
Poll officials have stated that extensive security measures have been implemented throughout the state to ensure the smooth conduct of elections. Forces from neighbouring states have been deployed as well. As many as 84,119 State Police Officers and 58,500 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in 650 companies are on duty for law and order and security on the day of the polls. To strengthen security, “Critical Polling Stations” are being monitored through measures such as Micro Observers, Webcasting, and CCTVs.
(With inputs from PTI)
Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here