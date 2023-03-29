CHANGE LANGUAGE
Karnataka Elections: No Doubt BJP Will Win, Cong Doing Politics on Reservation, Says Dharmendra Pradhan at Rising India
Published By: Nitya Thirumalai

News18.com

Last Updated: March 29, 2023, 18:17 IST

New Delhi, India

Speaking at the News18 Rising India Summit, BJP’s Karnataka incharge and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the Bommai government’s new reservation policy has been widely accepted by the people of the state

There is no confusion that the BJP will win Karnataka elections 2023 with majority and that people have accepted the Bommai government’s reservation policy, BJP state incharge and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday at the Rising India Summit 2023.

The Election Commission announced earlier in the day that Assembly elections in Karnataka will be held in a single phase on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13, setting the stage for a key BJP versus Congress electoral fight ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha showdown. No political party has won a successive mandate in the state since 1985 and the BJP is eager to rewrite this bit of history and retain its southern citadel.

“There is no confusion the BJP will form the government in Karnataka with full and clear majority. PM Modi’s impact is very powerful in the states. The Northeast elections showed the BJP has people’s mandate,” Pradhan said at the Rising India Summit.

He added that the state government’s new reservation policy has also been accepted by the people and that the Congress was trying to create politics on it.

“Reservation in south India is different from the rest of the states. The people of Karnataka have accepted Bommai’s reservation policy, except a few. The Congress is doing politics and protest for politics’ sake. Now, quota is being given on development lines, not religious lines,” he added.

The Bommai government recently scrapped the 4% reservation for Muslims under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota, and distributed it equally among the dominant Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities, while placing Muslims under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category. It also introduced internal reservation for different Dalit communities under Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

Asked about the controversy over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a defamation case and disqualification over his ‘Modi surname’ remark, Pradhan said: “Rahul Gandhi disrespected the OBC community. It is not the first time he has done this. His Bharat Jodo Yatra hype didn’t work, so the Congress playing dynasty politics.”

