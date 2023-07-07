Karnataka Farmer Takes Measures Against Tomato Theft, Installs Hidden CCTV Amid Soaring Prices

Tomatoes are the new gold. As the price of tomatoes continues to skyrocket in Karnataka, many restaurants known for offering popular tomato dishes such as rasam and tomato bhath have been removed from the menus.

According to APEDA, Karnataka is the third largest producer of Tomatoes in the entire country with 10.23% of the entire tomato market share.

Since tomato is an essential cooking ingredient used in almost all dishes, those growing the staple vegetable are making huge profits.

Now that tomatoes have become a luxury, farmers have made top-class arrangements for their heap of tomatoes.

Muttappa, a farmer from Akki Aluru of Haveri, who had just reaped juicy red tomatoes from his farm installed a CC camera at the local market.

In front of him is the heap of tomatoes that he brought to sell sits a CC camera which is connected to a battery.

“People come and buy tomatoes from me because they are the best ones in this market. But while I will be busy attending to other customers, some miscreants may just grab some tomatoes and I wouldn’t know. I don’t want to lose out on anything. So made this CC camera arrangement. This is for my own safety” says Muttappa.

Meanwhile, in Goni Somanahalli village near Belur, Hassan district Dharani, a tomato grower was in shock this morning when he found that someone had robbed 50 to 60 bags of tomatoes worth lakhs overnight. They had plucked the tomatoes from the plant and left before daylight.

As of today, the price of Tomato in Karnataka is anywhere between Rs 130 to 160 per kg. However, there are many shops selling tomatoes for even more based on the demand and availability.