Karnataka: Forest Fire Rages on Parts of Western Ghats For Last 5 Days

The Charmadi Ghat, part of the western ghats in Karnataka, has been witnessing massive forest fire for the last 5 days but the state government is yet to hold a high-level meeting or even request for a chopper of the IAF or Navy to douse the fire. This is despite foresters on the ground struggling to contain the fire with several areas being inaccessible on foot.

But leaders cutting across party lines from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, all have been taking helicopter rides to campaign but none have sought choppers for firefighting exercise.

This is even as the neighbouring state of Goa is successfully using Navy choppers to control fire in the Mahadeyi wildlife sanctuary but the Karnataka CM is yet to seek such an intervention or even hold a review meeting.

“All politicians are using choppers to seek votes but none of them is requesting for IAF choppers to douse forest fire. We had successfully used helicopters to douse fire in Bandipur National park in 2019,” said Joseph Hoovar, environmentalist.

The JDS party too hit out at the government for not doing enough to tackle forest fires, especially when more than 70% of the forest in the state is dry deciduous, scrub and unwooded grasslands.

“The state has limited resources. It is the duty of the State government to enhance surveillance by roping in local communities. Modern technology must be in place to contain the fire. Delayed release of funds from the Union government and failure to adopt modern methods have cost huge losses already. The BJP Karnataka government in the state has reserved a paltry annual budget of Rs 13 crore for firefighting,” the party said in a tweet.

With fresh fires being reported from Shibaje near Belthangady and other places, residents living on the forest periphery are a worried lot.

@CMofKarnataka @JnanendraAraga Why don't you guys not bothered about forest fire in western ghats of Karnataka ?? Election will come and go but this is SOS @PMOIndia @narendramodi https://t.co/mf0fB41OzH— Raj (@raajcar) March 8, 2023

Earlier in the week, a girl lost her life in a forest fire in Devarayandurga. While vehicles of forest guards have been gutted in Chikkamagaluru.

