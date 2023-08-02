Karnataka Govt to Introduce New Law to Combat Fake News & Hate Speech on Social Media Platforms

The Karnataka government is set to introduce a new cyber law aimed at curbing the spread of fake news and hate speech on social media platforms. The law will hold the country heads of social media platforms accountable for the content propagated through their outlets.

A panel comprising experts from the fields of information technology and cybercrime, will provide suggestions for the law, and their report will be taken into consideration during the drafting process.

Addressing the concern of fake news proliferation, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized that strict action will be taken against individuals spreading false information against the government or any individual.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said earlier that the state government is ready to take all measures required to curb ‘fake news’, including the use of technology like ‘Artificial Intelligence’ (AI), aimed at taking such cases to a “logical end".

He also said the government is ready to bring in necessary laws, in case there is no provision to punish those involved in such cases, under the existing legislation.

“Some people are involved in spreading fake news, whether it is on political issues or on those aimed at disturbing peace in the society. We have observed that fake news is posted on various platforms and social media. Photographs are morphed aimed at projecting it to be linked to some sensitive issue, to which the photo is actually unrelated," Parameshwara said.

Additionally, the minister remarked, “We have witnessed this during the elections and even after the formation of the government. If left unchecked, it could foster various misconceptions at personal, social, or governmental levels, and its consequences could be significant."