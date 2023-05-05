Karnataka Has Highest Average Assets Per Minister, Andhra Pradesh and Maharastra Follow: ADR Data

Karnataka, which will vote in Assembly elections on May 10, has topped the list of states with the highest average assets per minister, data released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has shown.

As many as 27 ministers in poll-bound Karnataka own average assets worth Rs 34.6 crore, followed by Andhra Pradesh with average assets worth Rs 27.9 crore and Maharashtra with average assets worth Rs 22.4 crore.

In the 2018 Karnataka elections, the average assets per candidate for 2,560 candidates was Rs 7.54 crore, but in Karnataka elections 2023, the average of assets per candidate is Rs 12.26 crore for 2,856 candidates.

“Out of the 2,586 candidates analysed, 1087 (42%) are crorepatis. In 2018 Assembly Elections, out of 2,560 candidates, 883 (35%) were crorepatis,” the ADR report said.

The average assets per candidate for 221 Congress candidates is Rs 49.83 crore, while for 224 BJP, it stands at Rs 39.41 crore. For 208 JDS candidates analysed, the average assets per candidate is Rs 24.45 crore. The number stands at Rs 4.25 crore for 208 AAP candidates.

With total assets worth over Rs 1,674 crore, Shazia Tarannum, the wife of Yusuf Sharif aka KGF Babu, tops the list of candidates with the highest declared assets. N Nagaraj (MTB) of the BJP comes next with Rs 1,609 crore, while Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar stands third with Rs 1,413 crore.

Former Congress leader and current JDS candidate Govindarajanagar Priyakrishna and Congress’s Byrathi Suresh are fourth and fifth, respectively with assets worth Rs 1,156.83 crore and Rs 648.12 crore.

As many as 592 candidates (23%) in Karnataka elections have declared assets worth more than Rs 5 crore and 272 candidates (11%) declared assets worth Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore.

Here is a party-wise list of key millionaire candidates in Karnataka Assembly elections 2023:

BJP

MTB Nagaraj – Rs 1,614.5 crore

Munirathna – Rs 293 crore

BY Vijayendra – Rs 126 crore

R Ashok – Rs 75.73 crore

B Sriramulu – Rs 62.68 crore

Basavaraj Bommai – Rs 52 crore

V Somanna – Rs 31.61 crore

Basavaraj Mattimod – Rs 20.95 crore

CN Ashwathnarayan – Rs 4 crore

JDS

Govindarajanagar Priyakrishna – Rs 1,156.83 crore

Nikhil Kumaraswamy – Rs 74.81 crore

HD Kumaraswamy – Rs 46.57 crore

HD Revanna – Rs 37.37 crore

BA Mohiuddin Bava – Rs 24.59 crore

GT Devegowda – Rs 19.42 crore

Congress

DK Shivakumar – Rs 1,358 crore

Byrathi Suresh – Rs 648.12 crore

Shamanur Shivashankarappa – Rs 292.83 crore

Anjali Nimbalkar – Rs 13.15 crore

Ganesh Hukkeri – Rs 12.13 crore

UT Khader – Rs 3.41 crore

Gurusiddappa Basalingappa Toggi, an Independent candidate from Ramdurga constituency in Belagavi district, disclosed the lowest assets at Rs 500. Fourteen candidates disclosed they have no assets.

