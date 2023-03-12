'Karnataka Is Our Land, Not Yours': Auto-driver Gets Angry, Asks Passengers to Speak Kannada | WATCH

A video went viral on Twitter showing an auto-rickshaw driver and passengers involved in a heated argument over the language in Karnataka.

In the video, the driver was heard telling the passengers to speak Kannada. The passengers responded that they will not speak Kannada.

The video posted by ‘We Dravidians’ on Twitter has garnered over four million views so far.

Why should I speak in Hindi?Bangalore Auto Driver pic.twitter.com/JFY85wYq51 — We Dravidians (@WeDravidians) March 11, 2023

The argument began when the auto driver asked the passengers to speak in Kannada. One of the passengers responded, “No, we will not speak in Kannada, why should we speak in Kannada?”

Later, the driver asked the passengers to get off his auto rickshaw and said, “This is Karnataka and you people should speak in Kannada. This is our land and not your land. Why should I speak in Hindi?”

The video triggered a debate on language on Twitter with users taking sides.

A user wrote, “Please find that lady who intimidated that auto-driver and advise her to read Indian Constituion Preamble 10 times.”

“When foreigners come to India, they ask- Do you speak English? Why? Only because they don’t understand other languages. Similarly, these girls asked the auto driver, does he know Hindi. Suddenly Auto driver got mad. This is clear hate for Northerners. Don’t defend wrong things,” another user tweeted.

