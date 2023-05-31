CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Karnataka Lokayukta Raids 15 Govt Officers Over Charges of Disproportionate Assets
1-MIN READ

Karnataka Lokayukta Raids 15 Govt Officers Over Charges of Disproportionate Assets

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 18:44 IST

Bengaluru, India

The office of the Lokyukta said the value of the disproportionate assets will be calculated after the completion of search operation

The Lokayukta sleuths in Karnataka on Wednesday carried out searches at 57 locations simultaneously against 15 government officers who are accused of amassing wealth disproportionate to their known source of income.

According to the Karnataka Lokayukta, the raids were carried out at multiple locations in 11 districts.

    Those raided include Bangalore Electricity Supply Company chief engineer in Bengaluru H J Ramesh, Deputy Director of Factories (Labour department) in Bengaluru T V Narayanappa, Gram Panchayat secretary S D Rangaswamy, Bengaluru civic agency executive engineer Pramod Kumar N G, Mysuru Urban Development Authority Chief Accounts Officer N Muttu, Mysuru city corporation superintending engineer J Mahesh.

    The office of the Lokyukta said the value of the disproportionate assets will be calculated after the completion of search operation.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    first published:May 31, 2023, 18:44 IST
    last updated:May 31, 2023, 18:44 IST