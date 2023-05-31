Karnataka Lokayukta Raids 15 Govt Officers Over Charges of Disproportionate Assets

The Lokayukta sleuths in Karnataka on Wednesday carried out searches at 57 locations simultaneously against 15 government officers who are accused of amassing wealth disproportionate to their known source of income.

According to the Karnataka Lokayukta, the raids were carried out at multiple locations in 11 districts.

Those raided include Bangalore Electricity Supply Company chief engineer in Bengaluru H J Ramesh, Deputy Director of Factories (Labour department) in Bengaluru T V Narayanappa, Gram Panchayat secretary S D Rangaswamy, Bengaluru civic agency executive engineer Pramod Kumar N G, Mysuru Urban Development Authority Chief Accounts Officer N Muttu, Mysuru city corporation superintending engineer J Mahesh.

The office of the Lokyukta said the value of the disproportionate assets will be calculated after the completion of search operation.