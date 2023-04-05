CHANGE LANGUAGE
Karnataka: Man Dragged Out of Bus, Assaulted for Talking to Woman; 4 Booked
1-MIN READ

Karnataka: Man Dragged Out of Bus, Assaulted for Talking to Woman; 4 Booked

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

Last Updated: April 05, 2023, 07:26 IST

Dakshina Kannada, India

Based on the complaint by the victim, a case has been registered against four people.

Based on the complaint by the victim, a case has been registered against four people. (File representative image)

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Ujire of Dakshina Kannada district

A group of people on Tuesday reportedly dragged a man out of a bus and assaulted him for allegedly talking to a woman on the bus in Karnataka’s Ujire, the police said.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Ujire of Dakshina Kannada district.

“A scuffle erupts between a youth and his acquaintance over a trivial issue," news agency ANI quoted district police as saying.

The victim has been identified as Mohammed Zahir (22).

Based on the complaint of 22-year-old Zahir, a case has been registered against four people - Nithesh, Sachin, Dinesh and Avinash, police said.

Further details are awaited.

About the Author
Nayanika Sengupta
A Bong living out of Bengal, a home baker turned newsmaker, Nayanika covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a su...Read More
  1. Dakshina Kannada
  2. karnataka news
  3. karnataka news today​
