Karnataka Man Kills Wife Over Social Media Addiction, Disposes Body With Help of Father-in-Law

In a shocking incident, a man from Karnataka allegedly killed his wife over her addiction to social media after an argument. The accused, identified as Srinath, was a resident of Koppalu village in the Mandya district and also suspected her of having an affair.

The accused surrendered to the police days after committing the crime and confessed that he was helped by his father-in-law to dispose of the body of his wife Pooja at a nearby river.

He also said that they would have regular fights over the excessive usage of the victim’s phone.

As per India Today report, the accused said that he and his father-in-law Shekhar used a motorcycle to carry the body and then attached a heavy stone to her body before throwing it in the river.

Three days prior to the murder, the couple had a heated argument which continued for a few days. During the fight, Srinath strangled Pooja to death with her veil in a fit of rage.

Few days after the murder, the accused went to the Nimishamba temple for some days but eventually surrendered to the police.

The police has taken both Srinath and his father-in-law into custody at the Arakere police station. A case has been registered and an investigation is currently underway.

Pooja and Srinath were married for nine years ago and the couple also had a daughter together. Over time, Pooja’s habit of making reels and short videos had affected the couple’s relationship, which led to frequent fights between them.