Karnataka: Man Stabs Minor Girl, Takes Her To Hospital & Gets Arrested There

A minor girl was stabbed with a sharp object, and abducted in broad day light in front of people in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district on Monday.

The incident took place near the Junior College, where the girl was studying a Pre-University Course, and the accused has been identified as Chethan.

According to the police, the accused approached the girl as she was walking on the road, stabbed her and took her away in his car.

Locals, who witnessed the act began pelting stones at the car to stop the accused, but he managed to escape with the injured girl.

The man was arrested by the police after they tracked his car at the Rama Krishna hospital where he had reportedly taken the girl for her treatment.

Police added that Chethan had a liking towards the girl, and that they both stayed in the same locality.

“The minor was stabbed and abducted in the car. But the moment we got the information we tracked the location to find out the owner of the car at the Rama Krishna hospital. After reaching the spot we arrested the accused," Ramanagara Superintendent of Police Karthik Reddy said.

“But what we have understood is that Chethan was liking this minor girl and the further investigation is on," Reddy added.

Meanwhile, BJP has reacted to the incident, with spokesperson Ashok Gowda saying that the law and order in the state has collapsed since Congress came to power.

“The people are violating the rules in the day light. Every time any such incident occur the state Home Minister says this is a small incident," Gowda added.