Karnataka: 11 MBBS Students of KIMS Land in Soup Over 'Demeaning' Instagram Reel on Nurses

Eleven MBBS students from the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubli have been suspended for creating and sharing offensive reels about nurses on the social media platform Instagram. The students had filmed a derogatory reel within the college’s administrative block featuring a student dressed as a nurse in a sexualised manner and engaging in a seductive act with a patient while dancing to a Kannada song.

The Trained Nurses’ Association and principals of other private nursing colleges expressed strong objections to the incident and subsequently lodged a complaint with the Director of KIMS Institute, urging swift action.

In their letter, the association denounced the portrayal of nurses in a derogatory and demeaning light, demanding immediate action against the students responsible for the incident.

“The video not only undermines the tireless efforts of the nurses but also perpetuates the harmful stereotypes demeaning the nursing and its professionals. The video in question undermines the professionalism and dedication of the nurses by presenting them in an unflattering manner and sharing those videos creates disrespect among the general public. We respect your good self to take cognizance and take immediate and swift, meaningful action,” read the letter.

A member of the nurses’ association delegation, who personally delivered the letter to the director, expressed concerns and said, “Nurses have been depicted in such a derogatory manner. We earnestly request the director to take strong action, and we will consider the matter resolved if appropriate steps are taken. However, should no action be taken, we are prepared to initiate a statewide agitation."

After the incident gained attention, the college management suspended the students for one week and directed them to issue an apology. The students who acknowledged their mistake expressed their regret, clarifying that their intention was not to show disrespect but rather to create entertainment.

“Prior to the annual college function, we created a reel featuring doctors and nurses, which we uploaded on Instagram. The Instagram reel was fictional and produced for entertainment purposes. We now understand that this has caused distress within the nursing community. Our intention was never to show disrespect to the nursing community. If our actions have caused anyone harm, we apologise," expressed one of the students while tendering their apology.

Meanwhile, the college has established a committee consisting of the college principal, two members of the Nurses’ Association, and two principals from private nursing colleges. This committee will conduct an investigation into the matter and determine appropriate further actions.