Karnataka Police Arrests 'Vigilante' Puneeth Kerehalli, Four Aides for Cattle Trader's Murder

Puneeth Kerehalli and his four other aides, who were booked for the alleged murder of cattle trader Idrees Pasha, were arrested by the Karnataka Police in Rajasthan on Wednesday.

Puneeth and his associates had been absconding since an FIR was registered against them at Sathanur police station for intercepting a vehicle carrying cattle and allegedly attacking Idrees Pasha and others in the vehicle, resulting in the death of Idrees Pasha.

Ramnagara SP Karthik Reddy revealed that Puneeth Kerehalli had turned off his phone and was on the run when he was caught by the Karnataka police in Banaswara district of Rajasthan.

“We had formed four teams to nab Puneeth Kerehalli and his aides right after a complaint was filed against him by his brother. He was traveling interstate. First, they went to Hubli, then to Belgaum, and from there they entered Maharashtra. Through Maharashtra, they entered Gujarat, where they traveled via Surat and Vadodara, and were finally caught at Banaswara, a border district in Rajasthan," revealed Karthik.

The police also revealed that there are more than 11 cases against Puneeth Kerehalli, including atrocities cases, and they are collecting all the details regarding the same.

The Superintendent of Police also warned of stern action against those involved in vigilantism and dire legal consequences. “I would like to request the general public that there is no need to indulge in vigilantism. If you come to know of any illegal activity taking place, please call 112, control room, or jurisdiction police, and the police will take action. There is no necessity for anyone to show heroism or vigilantism. If you go ahead and do this without second thought, we will take legal action against you," said the SP.

Puneeth Kerehalli and his associates will be brought before the Banaswara court today, and after receiving a transit warrant, the police will bring them to Ramnagara for further investigation.

